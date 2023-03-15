Elections not possible without adequate security: EC Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab election commissioner Saeed Gul has expressed outrage over ‘inadequate security arrangements’ by the government during the submission of the nomination papers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab EC Saeed Gul expressed outrage over inadequate security arrangements and said that elections cannot be held without adequate security arrangements.

Sources told ARY News that the government failed to provide adequate security to the election commissioners and the returning officers (ROs) yet. The provincial EC apprised the Islamabad headquarters regarding the poor security arrangements.

READ: ECP ISSUES SCHEDULE FOR NEW DELIMITATIONS IN ISLAMABAD



The Punjab EC stated that a tense situation was created in RO offices during the submission of nomination papers as the candidates and their supporters were fighting each other. Saeed Gul suggested deferring the schedule in Lahore.

He said that untoward incidents were witnessed during the filing of the nomination papers as the Punjab government did not provide adequate security.

Gul said in a statement that he will write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters regarding the prevailing situation. He added that elections in Punjab are not possible without adequate security measures.

READ: HAMZA SHEHBAZ FILES NOMINATION PAPERS

He urged the Punjab government and local administrations to provide security to the election staff.

Following the EC’s reservations, the ECP Islamabad is expected to take notice.

‘Army, LEAs not available for election duty’

Yesterday, it was learnt that the Punjab chief secretary and inspector general (IG) expressed their inability to provide foolproof security to polls for the Punjab Assembly without the assistance of law enforcement agencies and the Pakistan Army and due to the country’s overall economic and law and order situation.

Defense Secretary Lt. Gen. (R) Hamud-ul-Zaman Khan and Additional Defense Secretary Maj. Gen. Khurram Sarfaraz Khan briefed the Election Commission on the country’s current situation, borders, and army deployment in the interior during their third meeting held in the commission.

READ: ARMY, LEAS NOT AVAILABLE FOR ELECTION DUTY, ECP TOLD

They said that due to the current situation in the country, Pakistan Army was not available for election duty at this time. Apart from this, the current economic situation of the country has an effect on the army as well. And the government may restrict the army to performing primary duties or assign it to secondary duties, such as election duty, due to current conditions.

Army will be available on Quick Reaction Force (QRF) mode for election duty to ensure efficient response to security concerns during the upcoming elections. However, it won’t be possible for Army to perform election duty in static mode.

Comments