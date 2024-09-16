Elizabeth Debicki bags first Emmy for ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki became the first Australian actress to win Best Supporting Actress in a Drama at the Emmy Awards 2024 for her role as Princess Diana in Netflix’s “The Crown.”

The 34-year-old has won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award for the role in the final two seasons of the hit show.

Receiving the trophy at the Emmy Awards 2024, Debicki expressed her surprise as she admitted that she did not prepare a victory speech.

“I didn’t write anything down because I’m very superstitious and now I’m in a real pickle,” she quipped.

However, the actress thanked ‘The Crown’ creator Peter Morgan for trusting her with the role of Princess Diana.

“Thank you for making this show. Thank you for trusting me with this. Playing this part, based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege. It has been a gift,” said Elizabeth Debicki.

Pertinent to note here that the Australian actress played the late Princess of Wales from season five until sixth and final season.

The sixth season of ‘The Crown’ revolved around Princess Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed and her subsequent death in Paris.

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed also shared the screen with Debicki in season five where he played Dr Hasnat Ahmed Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon and a close friend of Princess Diana.

In an earlier interview, she shared her experience of working with the Pakistani actor, saying, “I absolutely adored Humayun — he was such a lovely actor, and such a beautiful person,” Debicki said of Saeed.

“You never know how that’s going to feel when you’re playing things like that with an actor. So I was very lucky to have him, and I think he does such a beautiful job,” she added.

Meanwhile, Emmy Awards 2024 saw ‘Shogun’ script history by scoring 18 wins including the award for Best Drama Series.

Show’s lead Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won Best Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.

Additionally, Jeremy Allen White won Best Lead Actor in a comedy series for “The Bear” while Ayo Edebiri missed out on Best Lead Actress to “Hacks” star Jean Smart.