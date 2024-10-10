web analytics
French President ready to fight for Emily to return to Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would fight to ensure Emily – the heroine of Netflix’s hit series ‘Emily in Paris’ – returns to the French capital from her sojourn in Rome.

“We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris! ‘Emily in Paris’ in Rome doesn’t make sense,” Emmanuel Macron told Variety magazine, in an interview published on Wednesday.

The fourth season of the series saw American expatriate Emily – played by actress Lily Collins – move from Paris to Rome for work.

 

The success of the series, which took off after debuting during the COVID lockdowns of 2020, has been such that Macron’s wife Brigitte had a cameo appearance in the last season.

“I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it. It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her,” said Macron, regarding his wife’s cameo.

“I think it’s good for the image of France. ‘Emily in Paris’ is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country,” he added.

The programme has won fans with its idealised and romanticised version of life in Paris but has also been criticised for often bearing little resemblance to the reality of life in the capital, and for avoiding Paris’ poorer areas.

