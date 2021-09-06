Employment of 30,000 youth under Kamyab Jawan program completed

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar announced on Monday that the federal government has completed the employment of 30,000 youth under the Kamyab Jawan program, ARY News reported.

Usman Dar said that the employment of 30,000 youth was completed under the program.

He shared the statistics of the youth employment under the Kamyab Jawan program on Twitter, saying that the details related to the distribution of loans will be made public in a weekly report.

VIDEO: JOBLESS COUPLE BECOMES ENTREPRENEUR THANKS TO KAMYAB JAWAN PROGRAM

The SAPM added that he decided to issue a weekly report on the related details of loan distribution for collecting the latest statistics and reviewing the government’s performance.

Dar said that loans worth more than Rs25 billion were approved for businesses in the sectors of tourism, education, health, technology, technical skills, beauty services and others, adding that the loans were awarded to men up to 83 per cent and women up to 17 per cent.

The special assistant said that most of the employment was possessed by the youth belonging to Lahore, Bahawalpur and Multan.

کامیاب جوان پروگرام کے ذریعے پاکستان کی جاب مارکیٹ میں 30 ہزار نوجوانوں کو روزگار کی فراہمی کا عمل مکمل کر لیا گیا ہے! میں نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ قرضوں کی تقسیم سے متعلق تمام تر تفصیلات پر مبنی ہفتہ وار رپورٹ پبلک کی جائیگی تاکہ تازہ اعداوشمار اور حکومتی کارکردگی کا جائزہ لیا جاسکے pic.twitter.com/bbHgaWIlNK — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) September 6, 2021

Earlier, Usman Dar had announced that the World Bank offered to provide assistance to the flagship project of the incumbent government, the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The remarks came after the country head of the World Bank along with a team called on Usman Dar and was given a briefing on the Kamyab Jawan Programme. The delegation had expressed their satisfaction over the distribution of loans and provision of jobs to the youngsters.

READ: HOUSEWIFE TO YOUTUBER: KNOW HOW KAMYAB JAWAN PROGRAM CHANGED SALMA AZIZ’S LIFE

The World Bank had appreciated the provision of jobs to thousands of people under the Kamyab Jawan initiative and expressed their desire to work with Pakistan for public welfare.

The delegation had conveyed that soon a comprehensive and effective mechanism for supporting youngsters would be devised by them.

It is pertinent to mention here that various initiatives have been launched through the Kamyab Jawan programme to support the youngsters including 170,000 skill development scholarships and loan facilities for up to Rs50 million.