At least 10 killed in van-truck collision in Sibi

SIBI: At least 10 people, including women and children, were killed while several others sustained injuries in a collision between passenger van and truck near Mithari area of Sibi district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Civil Hospital, Sibi.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the accident.

On August 15, five people had been killed and three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Loralai area of Balochistan on Saturday night.

On being informed of the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital.

Police said that the driver of the truck lost control due to over-speeding and collided head-on with the car. Hospital sources said that the condition of the injured was critical.

