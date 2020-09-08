Security guard’s daughter allegedly kidnapped from Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI: A 10-year-old girl has allegedly been kidnapped by unidentified persons from the government-run Jinnah Hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at a local police station against the alleged abduction of the girl who is the daughter of a security guard of Jinnah Hospital.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the girl used to sell face masks and tissues in the premises of the government hospital. Muhammad Idrees (father) stated in the police complaint that she went out of the home on September 6 and did not return so far.

Police officials have started searching the missing girl after filing the case registered by her father Muhammad Idrees.

The latest kidnapping case was reported a few days after a sorrowful incident of rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Karachi on last Sunday.

Read: Police arrest two more suspects in Marwah killing case

The terrorising incident had reported on Sunday morning spreads like wildfire across the country when the police officials found a five-year-old girl missing since two days stuffed inside a gunny bag in the port city’s Essa Nagri neighbourhood on Saturday late night. They said the body was found abandoned in a trash heap on an empty plot in Pir Bukhari colony.

The girl identified as Marwah had a head injury which apparently led to her death with her face burned to mangle her appearance.

‘#JusticeForMarwah’ had become a top trend on Twitter as the nationals raised voice for strict action against the culprits over the cold-blooded killing of a five-year-old girl in Karachi.

