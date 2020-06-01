Web Analytics
11 more diagnosed with coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit

GILGIT: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 738 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after 27 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the health department, 11 people have died from the virus thus far in the region.

Read More: COVID-19 Lockdown: All Sectors Will Be Reopened Except A Few, Says PM

A total of 527 people have been cured of the virus till this day.

Local transmission of coronavirus saw an exponential rise in the city of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The administration of Gilgit city imposed a ban on entry into the city till further notice after the coronavirus outbreak seemingly got out of control.

Read More: Pakistan reports 60 more coronavirus deaths, toll soars to 1,543

Anyone wanting to enter the city will now have to have a valid no objection certificate (NOC) to do so.

A total of 32 shops and three hotels have been sealed in the city for non-compliance on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

