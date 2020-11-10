12-year-old boy savaged to death by dogs in Sindh’s Hala

HALA: A 12-year-old boy died after being savagely attacked by stray dogs in Hala city of Sindh’s Matiari district on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

A pack of savage dogs attacked the boy, leaving him critically injured, according to his family. Local residents rushed him to the Hala Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Also Read: Stray dogs attack another girl in Karachi

The deceased boy’s family held the civic authorities responsible for his death. They also stopped doctors from conducting his post-mortem.

The bereaved family said the hospital administration didn’t provide them an ambulance to shift the body of the boy.

Police said they will register an FIR of the boy’s death against the secretary of the union council concerned.

Also Read: Two children mauled to death by stray dogs in Rahim Yar Khan

On October 21, the Sindh High Court (SHC) bench had expressed displeasure over rising dog-bite incidents in the province and ordered to register FIR against the municipal officer in case of a dog-bite incident

Comments

comments