12 year old found dead inside her house in Karachi, suicide alleged

The discovery of a 12-year-old’s dead body from a house in the Orangi Town area of Karachi, parents of the deceased child claim that her death could not have been suicide, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The mother of 12-year-old Maryam has stated that she had scolded the child on not boiling the potatoes properly.

She narrated that during a trip to the market to get some house supplies she got a call of her daughter’s demise.

“Other children present at home with Maryam told me over the phone that no one had entered or exited the vicinity,” testified the mother.

Maryam’s father said that he was at work when the news was broken to him over the phone.

“I have three kids and they were all at home before the shocking discovery,” said the father.

Police have claimed that the girl had marks across her neck signifying that she had been hung from somewhere.

Medico-Legal Officer at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital which performed an autopsy of the child has also claimed that the death occurred due to hanging.

It was also revealed that there had been no foul play or use of force against the deceased.

