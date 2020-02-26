Mugger injured from his own pistol held in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday apprehended a street criminal in Karachi after he sustained bullet wound while mishandling his own pistol during mugging bid in Orangi Town area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a criminal opened fire upon resistance during a mugging bid in Orangi Town block 5. “However due to mishandling, the bullet hit him, causing injury,” the police said adding that people then intercepted the injured man and handed him over to the law enforcement authorities.

He is identified as Irfan and is shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. A pistol was also recovered from his possession. The police have launched a search for his absconding accomplice.

On 10 January 2020, a mugger was caught by the citizens, when he along with his accomplice was robbing a woman in Karachi’s area of Korangi No 1.

As per details, a robber was held red-handed while snatching valuables from a woman in Korangi No 1. His accomplice managed to flee the scene.

The area police reached the spot and took the mugger into custody from the angry mob. The police did aerial firing to disburse the angry masses.

