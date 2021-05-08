120 more die of Covid-19, 4,109 infected across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 120 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll from the disease to 187,97.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,109 new infections emerged when 48,103 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 8.54%, the NCOC said.

Statistics 8 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,103

Positive Cases: 4109

Positivity % : 8.54%

Deaths : 120 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 8, 2021

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 854,240 with the addition of 4,109 new cases. Thus far, 752,712 patients have recuperated from the disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country stands at 4986.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 316,334, Sindh 290,756, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 123,150, Islamabad 776,84, Balochistan 231,86, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,763 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,367.

NCOC head Asad Umar earlier today tweeted: “We realize that the mobility restrictions put into place from today till the 16th are going to cause inconvenience. These measures have been necessitated by the extremely dangerous situation which has been created in the region with the spread of virulent mutations of the virus.”

