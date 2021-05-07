Pakistan’s largest COVID-19 vaccination centre established in Karachi

KARACHI: The largest COVID-19 vaccination centre of Pakistan has been established in Karachi’s Expo Centre with having a capacity to inoculate 30,000 on a daily basis, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Sindh government has established a mega vaccination centre at Karachi’s Expo Centre in order to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process.

The mega vaccination centre will be made functional from May 9 (Sunday) where 30,000 people could get COVID-19 jabs in a single day.

The vaccination centre will function under the direct supervision of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the vaccination process will be continued for 24 hours a day.

Earlier in the day, the provincial government notified that private hospital staffers will be on duty while the vaccination centres shall too remain open sans three eid days as the country fends off the global pandemic woes propping up in the third wave.

According to the notification released by the Sindh government, except for the three gazetted Eid days, from 13- to 15 May, the vaccination centres will remain open on all federally announced holidays.

However, Eidul Fitr holidays have been cancelled across Sindh for all healthcare workers who are performing duties on the Sindh government’s payroll in view of rising Covid cases.

Moreover, the provincial health authorities had also decided to reopen the field isolation centre at Expo Centre in Karachi after witnessing a sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and a rise in positivity rate.

It may be noted here that the functionalisation of Pakistan’s largest vaccination centre in Karachi is being made at the beginning of a complete lockdown in the province.

Except for Sindh, all provinces including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) notified the implementation of tougher restrictions ahead of Eidul Fitr from May 8.

