1294 contract based police officials suspended by Punjab govt

LAHORE: A total of 1294 police officers working in the Punjab police on contract basis were suspended from duty today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

A notification issued in this regard said that the suspension will come into effect from June 30, 2020.

The law enforcement officials were hired back in 2004 due to rising terrorist activities in the country.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore has notified those being suspended of the development..

Earlier on April 17, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved the recruitment of 10,000 constables in Punjab police and ordered to immediately fill vacant posts.

As per details, the Punjab chief minister chairing a meeting in Lahore has ordered to recruit 10,000 police officers across Punjab on the merit base.

Usman Buzdar ordered to hire 5000 police constables this year, while the remaining 5000 posts will be filled in the next fiscal year.

The chief minister earlier ordered to purchase 500 more police mobiles on an immediate basis. He said that around 318 police vans would be purchased this year with a cost of Rs1.2 billion.

