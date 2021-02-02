HUB: Thirteen people were killed and 12 others injured after a passenger coach overturned in Balochistan’s Uthal early Tuesday morning, reported ARY News.

Rescue officials relayed four children and five women were among those killed in the accident.

Also Read: Women, children among 11 dead as truck overturns in Sukkur

They said the vehicle was travelling from Panjgur to Karachi when the accident occurred.

The bodies and injured passengers were immediately shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital, Uthal.

Also Read: At least two die, five hurt as Trailer overturns in Kashmore

The officials said low visibility due to fog descending on the area caused the accident.

Earlier, on Jan 20, at least eight people were killed and 22 injured when a passenger coach turned turtle near Bela in Balochistan. The passenger bus was on its way from Panjgur to Karachi when it overturned after skidding off the road near Bela town of Lasbela district.

Comments

comments