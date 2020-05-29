13 more die of coronavirus in KP, provincial death toll reaches 445

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 13 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the number of people that succumbed to the the virus reached 445 in the province, ARY News reported.

According to spokesperson of KP health department, a total of 225 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 9067.

Read More: UK announces £4.39mn to help Pakistan’s anti-virus efforts

2,731 patients infected with the virus have thus far recovered from the ailment including 38 during the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the country has soared to 64,028 and 1,317 respectively, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Read More: 2,636 more infections take Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally to 64,028

As many as 54 people died of complications related to the virus over the past 24 hours while 2,636 new infections surfaced in the country, taking the nationwide tally to 64,028.

11,931 coronavirus tests were conducted during the last twenty-four hours.

Comments

comments