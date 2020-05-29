2,636 more infections take Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally to 64,028

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the country has soared to 64,028 and 1,317 respectively, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

As many as 54 people died of complications related to the virus over the past 24 hours while 2,636 new infections surfaced in the country, taking the nationwide tally to 64,028.

11,931 coronavirus tests were conducted during the last twenty-four hours.

22,964 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 25,309 in Sindh, 8,842 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,928 in Balochistan, 2,100 in Islamabad, 658 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 227 in Azad Kashmir.

22,305 patients have so far recovered from the deadly disease.

‘1,297 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours’

The United States has recorded 1,297 coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to 101,573 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has also officially logged 1,720,613 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker kept by the Baltimore-based university.

