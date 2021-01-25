1,556 illegal petrol pumps sealed across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following the directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, as many as 1,556 illegal fuel stations were sealed during an ongoing countrywide crackdown against sale of smuggled petroleum products, ARY News reported on Monday.

The campaign launched against oil smuggling on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and led by the Ministry of Interior is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results.

From January 11, 1,556 illegal petrol pumps have been sealed so far, while 3 million litres of petrol and 10.6 million litres of diesel were seized.

On January 24, 28 fuel stations were sealed including 15 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Sindh and three in Punjab.

Authorities announce crackdown against petroleum smuggling on PM directives

During a meeting on Jan 4, the prime minister was informed that the country was deprived of an estimated revenue of Rs150 billion per annum due to sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.

Prime Minister Khan had said the economy is suffering irreparable loss due to the menace of smuggling and called for final action against elements involved in such illegal acts.

