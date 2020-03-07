PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday revealed that 16 female government employees have admitted to be benefited from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ARY News reported.

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has provided record of more 343 people who got benefits from the BISP.

The officials said 15 out of 16 female government employees appeared before the FIA and confessed to get financial support from the BISP under names of their family members.

“Majority of the names have been identified in this regard”, the FIA officials added.

A six-member team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is carrying out probe from the officers of the different districts.

The FIA, last month, had started sending notices to government officials who were illegally registered on Benazir Income Support Program.

The officers had been called to appear at the FIA corporate crime circle.

938 government officials of Sindh government had been reaping benefits from the income support program for the past few years.

17 and 20th-grade officers are also among the 938 involved in the criminal activity.

