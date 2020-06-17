162 more neighbourhoods in Punjab to undergo complete lockdown

LAHORE: Several areas in six more cities of Punjab will be in complete lockdown for fourteen days from Wednesday midnight to control spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The Punjab chief secretary said 162 neighbourhoods have been identified as coronavirus hotspots in six cities, including Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, and Gujarat. These areas will undergo a complete lockdown at midnight, he added.

The 162 areas will remain under lockdown restrictions for 14 days, the chief secretary said.

According to a notification issued by the home department Tuesday, restaurants, shopping malls, public and private transport will remain shut in the virus hotspot areas under lockdown. Only those exempted from the lockdown restrictions will be allowed to go out from the area while pillion riding will also be banned in the hotspots.

Any sort of religious, political and social gatherings will be barred during the smart lockdown period.

