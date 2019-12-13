PML-N should urge Shehbaz Sharif to answer 18 queries: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar in a press conference said that he has been looking for Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif but was unable to find him, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shahzad Akbar clarifying the role of asset recovery unit which was currently working under him said that the unit’s prime target is to recover looted and plundered wealth of the country which has been kept in safe havens abroad.

Read More: Shahzad Akbar says Shehbaz’s family assets increased by 70pc in last 10 years

“Those that have ruled the country for 35 years have been indulged in corruption and illegal practices, now that they are being held accountable there is tremendous hue and cry,” said Akbar.

“I have been trying to find the President on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif but he seems to be unavailable, I just want him to answer 18 questions asked by the anti-corruption institutes and that’s all.”

Directing his attention towards a press conference by opposition leader Mariyum Aurangzaib earlier in the day, Shahzad Akbar said that rather than doing firebrand press conferences against me and the process of accountability, the PML-N stalwart should ask her leader to answer the 18 questions posed by accountability institutes.

Read More: Shahzad Akbar urges Shehbaz Sharif for full disclosure on corruption

Talking about the process of plea bargains and what was happening in the regard, Akbar said that requests for the process by accused individuals, businesses and companies are under consideration and will be acted upon after a decision is made.

Answering a question on Maryam Nawaz’s bail request, Shahzad Akbar said that the Law Ministry was yet to receive a formal document from the PML-N politician, once the document is submitted only then can he talk further on the matter.

Comments

comments