No one should try to hide behind 18th amendment, says Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Thursday said that no one should try to hide behind the 18th constitutional amendment, ARY NEWS reported.

“There have been proposals for the government to strike a deal in return of supporting changes in 18th constitutional amendment and NAB ordinance, claims Babar Awan. while rejecting it saying that it could not happen during the Imran Khan led government.

He said that only two government bills pertaining to amendments in constitution remain pending in the National Assembly, however, none of them relates to the 18th amendment.

“There are also 26 bills moved by the opposition pending in the lower house of the Parliament,” he said adding that 14 opposition-led bill also remain pending in Senate.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, on May 03 claimed that a major decision regarding the modification in 18th Constitutional Amendment is likely to be made before June.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai, said that he was not in support of modification in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Read More: Basic structure of 18th amendment could not be changed: PML-N leader

He said that the opposition wanted amendments in NAB laws and the government is in talks with the opposition leaders. Rasheed detailed he came to know that Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar is in contact with the opposition.

“I have talked to Prime Minister and he told me that he was aware of the talks with opposition.

He said that Imran Khan is his last hope and the premier wanted to hold ruthless accountability of the looters.

