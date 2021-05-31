2,117 fresh coronavirus cases take Pakistan’s caseload to 921,053

ISLAMABAD: As many as 2,117 new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) detected over the previous 24 hours took the country’s caseload to 921,053.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the death toll climbed to 20,779 after 43 more people succumbed to the disease.

A total of 52,223 samples were tested, out of which 2,117 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 4.05%, the NCOC said.

1,919 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 841,241. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care has come down to 3,947.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 339,989 infections, Sindh 317,665, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 132,549, Islamabad 81,195, Balochistan 25,148, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,232, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,578.

On Sunday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and head of the NCOC Asad Umar said that Pakistan set a new record of most vaccinations in a day after nearly 400,000 people received COVID jabs on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Asad Umar said that over 383,000 people received COVID jabs on Saturday, setting a new record of most vaccinations in a day.

“So far seven million people have been vaccinated in the country,” he said while sharing that number of people getting registered for the vaccination is also increasing day by day.

