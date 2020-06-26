22 year old commits suicide in India, PUBG addiction blamed

MUMBAI: A young avid PUBG gamer allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district in India and the game is being touted as the reason behind the extreme act.

Nikhil Purushottam Pilewan aged 22 was found hanging in his home in Pimpri Mukhtyar village in Ner tehsil, police officials told.

Read More: 21-year-old commits suicide while playing PUBG

Nikhil worked in a private firm in Pune and had come down to attempt his final year BA exams for graduation.

“He was stranded due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown at home and ended up playing PUBG for upto 16 hours daily,” his family members told.

Read More: Teenage boy commits suicide after playing PUBG all night long

The deceased is said to have committed suicide when his parents and brother had gone to their farm.

His elder brother has claimed that Nikhil ended his life due to PUBG addiction but nothing could be said on the matter with certainty as yet.

Comments

comments