22 year old succumbs to coronavirus in Punjab, provincial tally reaches five

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar broke the bad news late last night revealing the death of a 22 year old youth due to coronavirus in the province, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, CM Buzdar wrote that he was revealing the news with a heavy heart and urged people to act responsibly and exercise great caution against the deadly pandemic.

Read More: Doctor diagnosed with coronavirus at Islamabad hospital

The tweet read: “With heavy heart, I am confirming that we have lost a 22 years old patient in Faisalabad. Total loss of lives is at 5 now. Currently we have 490 confirmed cases across Punjab. This is a global health emergency and everybody needs to act responsibly and help us save lives.”

An accompanying tweet on the matter detailed: “DGK quarantine 207 cases, Multan quarantine 46, Lahore 115, Gujrat 48, Gujranwala 9, Jhelum 19, Rawalpindi 14, Multan 3, Faisalabad 10, DGK 5, Mandibahuddin 3, Sargodha 2, Nankanasahib 2 & Mianwali 2 and Narowal, RYK, Attock, Bahawalnagar & Khushab have one case each.”

The patient was admitted to Ghulam Muhammad Abad Hospital in Faisalabad yesterday.

Read More: Punjab overtakes Sindh with highest number of COVID-19 cases

Punjab, yesterday surpassed Sindh’s count of COVID-19 patients after 29 more cases of novel coronavirus were detected in the province in the past eight hours, raising the provincial tally to 448.

A spokesperson for the provincial health department said, 207 cases have been detected in pilgrims at DG Khan quarantine centre, 46 in Multan and 105 in Lahore. So far, four coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the province.

