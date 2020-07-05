30 people hospitalised in KP after drinking substandard lassi

KARAK: In an unfortunate incident that occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, 30 people fell seriously sick after drinking substandard buttermilk (lassi), ARY News reported.

The incident took place in Takht Nusrati Kujay region of Ganderi Khattak.

According to details, the sick have been admitted to Civil Hospital, most of the effected are women and children.

Medical Supervisor of civil hospital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa revealed that 20 of the sick patients have been brought in to the medical facility.

Earlier on June 16, a fast-food chain in the vicinity of I I Chundrigarh road was sealed by Sindh Food and Health authorities in Karachi after three children who ate from the outlet died.

Food authorities collected samples of the food kept at the fast-food restaurant and facts about the food’s quality will be determined after laboratory tests.

Three children of a family belonging to Kharadar area of the metropolis had acquired takeout from the International fast-food chain while out and about in the city.

