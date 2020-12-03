3,499 COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths recorded in Pakistan: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 3,499 new cases and 39 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, 39 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,205. 1,586 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,469 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases increased up to 51,654.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 406,810.

A total of 42,904 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 346,951 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,627,539 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Wednesday, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, the Punjab government had imposed a ban on indoor dining in restaurants, cafes and hotels across the province.

Only open-air restaurants were allowed to continue dine-in services. However, the eateries were directed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had also imposed a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and hotels across the province yesterday. The government banned dine-in services at restaurants and hotels, allowing the only takeaway.

Covid-19 vaccine purchases

In another development yesterday, the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved funds to purchase the Covid-19 vaccine.

The cabinet meeting had approved $150mn to procure an anti-Covid vaccine. The health workers and people above 60 years of age will get the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first stage.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the federal cabinet meeting regarding the anti-Covid vaccines, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the cabinet has approved funds for the advance purchases of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Frontline workers will be given first doses of coronavirus vaccine in the first stage,” said SAPM Faisal, adding that elderly people will be vaccinated in the second stage while the common public will receive the first dose of vaccine in the third stage whenever it becomes available.

The government hopes to procure Covid-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan told the media.

He further said that govt the cabinet meeting has approved a major reduction in prices of Remdesivir injection used to treat COVID-19 patients. “Govt has fixed price up to Rs5000 for a Remdesivir injection” he added. Earlier, the federal cabinet had fixed its price up to Rs10,873 on June 16.

