40kg gold, over 70kg heroin seized at airports in 2020

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Monday issued an annual performance report for 2020 showing details of gold, foreign currency notes, narcotics and contraband items it seized at airports across the country last year.

According to the report, the ASF confiscated a total of 40 kilogrammes of gold worth over Rs2.87 billion at various airports.

Also Read: Heroin hidden in decoration pieces seized at Lahore airport

Besides, it seized Rs1.55 billion worth of foreign currency notes and more than 70 kilogrammes of heroin.

The ASF also confiscated 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish, 37 kilogrammes of crystal meth, and 2,420 illegal weapons at different airports across the country.

Also Read: PMSA seizes Rs 16.3 bln worth of crystal ice, heroin in sea

Comments

comments