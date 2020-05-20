50 Pakistanis returning from Sudan test positive for coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Fifty Pakistanis who returned from Sudan to Pakistan on Wednesday tested positive for novel coronavirus after preliminary testing, ARY News reported.

A total of 249 passengers had arrived via a special flight to Peshawar Airport on May 16.

Almost 200 passengers await their coronavirus test reports as yet after being tested upon arrival at the airport.

Their is a sense of concern in the remaining passengers after 50 people they shared an aircraft with tested positive for the pathogen.

The death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 1000 mark after Punjab and Sindh reported 17 fatalities each, earlier in the day.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 16,685 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 18,964 in Sindh, 6,554 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,885 in Balochistan, 1,138 in Islamabad, 556 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 133 in Azad Kashmir.

