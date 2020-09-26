593 more people recuperate from coronavirus in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported seven more coronavirus-related fatalities during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,451.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 40,167 samples were tested for the infection during this period, out of which 566 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 309,581 with addition of the new cases.

As many as 593 more people recovered over the last 24 hours. Thus far, 295,333 patients have recuperated as active Covid-19 cases stand at 7,797. More than 3.3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 135,488 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 98,941, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,588, Balochistan 14,932, Islamabad 16,367, Gilgit Baltistan 3,635, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,630.

