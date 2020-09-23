81 students diagnosed with coronavirus at Punjab schools

LAHORE: As many as 39,296 students were randomly tested for the novel coronavirus at 763 schools across Punjab, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Of them, 38,716 samples came back negative while 81 students were turned out to be positive. 45 of the affected students belonged to Gujranwala, 12 Gujrat, nine Nankana Sahib, and two Lahore, two Bakhar, and one DG Khan.

Read More: Secondary schools reopen in Punjab, Balochistan, KP

Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, the department’s secretary, advised the schools’ administration, teachers, and students to keep on taking precautionary measures to prevent the resurgence of the virus.

Earlier on Sept 19, 67 cases of Covid-19 had surfaced during random testing at various educational institutions in Balochistan.

Read More: Eight more die of coronavirus, 532 test positive in 24 hours

Provincial health department while random testing from September 07 to 18, diagnosed coronavirus cases at scores of schools. The ratio of positive cases has been 14.3 percent, the health department said.

The health officials conducted 950 tests of teachers, non-teaching staff and students at schools and detected 67 cases, while 403 tests found negative. The reports of 480 cases yet to be released, the health department said.

Read More: Govt reduces price of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Comments

comments