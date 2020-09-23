Secondary schools reopen in Punjab, Balochistan, KP

LAHORE: Secondary schools in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reopened today as students from classes six to eight returned to their schools after nearly six months.

In Sindh, however, classes for graders six to eight will start from September 28.

Read More: Educational institutions across Pakistan reopen after six months

According to SOPs issued by the government, masks have been made mandatory for all teachers and students, while educational institutions are required to ensure the availability of sensitizers at their entrances.

Read More: NCOC greenlights second phase of reopening schools across Pakistan

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood had on Tuesday evening formally announced the decision to start secondary classes in schools. He, however, said that the Sindh government had decided to further review the COVID-19 situation during this week and resume on-campus classes for VI to VIII graders from September 28.

Read More: Secondary classes in Sindh to begin from Sept 28: minister

Shafqat Mahmood said after strictly monitoring the COVID-19 situation for the next one week, the government would be able to make a decision about reopening of primary level institutions. He urged parents, students and teachers to strictly follow the SOPs to keep the virus at bay.

Comments

comments