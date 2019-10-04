Normal life continues to remain badly hit on 61st successive day in IOK

In occupied Kashmir, normal life continues to remain badly hit on the 61st successive day, today, with restrictions and communications blockade in place in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region.

The residents continue to live in a state of fear due to heavy deployment of Indian troops with main markets shut, traffic off the road and offices and educational institutions although open yet devoid of any individual presence.

International Media continues to unveil Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied regions of Jammu and Kashmir, life remains crippled in curfew ridden valley, ARY News reported on Thursday (yesterday).

British Broadcast Channel (BBC) in an exclusive report on Kashmir highlighted the inhuman conditions prevailing in the landlocked region as a strict curfew enters its 60thday.

According to BBC, after the illegal annexation of Kashmir on August 5 by the hands of India, thousands have been taken under arrest.

