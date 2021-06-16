750kg dead, sick chicken seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Food Safety Authority claimed on Wednesday to have seized 750 kilogrammes of dead and sick chicken during a raid on Charsadda Road.

According to officials of the Food Safety Authority, a shop was sealed and an FIR lodged against its owner.

Separately, the officials said they sealed a hotel on University Road over unhygienic conditions.

Also Read: Woman receives deep-fried towel in chicken order

The Food Safety Authority also confiscated 1,500 litres of spurious beverages during snap-checking in Mansehra.

Besides, FSA officials said they sealed an ice-cream factory in Dera Ismail Khan over unhygienic conditions.

Also Read: Dead chicken recovered from Islamabad restaurant

On June 3, Okara police confiscated a truck loaded with dead chicken. The dead chicken packed in bags was being transported from a local poultry farm to Lahore. Three persons including the driver of the truck were also arrested.

The accused told the police that they purchased the stock of dead chicken at low prices from a poultry farm to sell it in Lahore.

Comments

comments