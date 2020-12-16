LAHORE: Eight flights were cancelled, six delayed and many others diverted from the Lahore airport on Wednesday morning due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog blanketing the airport and adjoining areas, reported ARY News.

According to official sources, visibility reduced to as low as 100 metres on the airport runway, severely disrupting flight operation.

An Airblue flight (413) travelling from Sharjah to Lahore was diverted to the Islamabad airport due to dense fog. PIA’s Sharjah-Lahore flight (PK-186) and an Etihad Airways flight were also diverted from the Lahore airport.

As many as eight flights were cancelled due to poor visibility. The flights that were cancelled include a Kuwait-Lahore flight (203), PIA’s Karachi-Lahore flight (PK-306), Airblue’s Dubai-Lahore flight (417), a Najaf-Lahore flight (341), a Lahore-Najaf flight (342), Airblue’s Lahore-Dubai flight (416), PIA’s Lahore-Karachi flight (307).

Six flights got delayed by up to nine hours. Among them were a Riyadh-Lahore flight (317) that got delayed by up to nine hours and an Etihad Airways Lahore-Abu Dhabi flight (242) that was delayed by two hours.

