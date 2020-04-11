800,000 coronavirus relief tiger force members registered thus far: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs and focal person on coronavirus tiger relief force Usman Dar said on Saturday that relief goods and monetary support is being disbursed to the deserving through a transparent mechanism, ARY News reported.

Dar said that the government of Pakistan has tried its best to keep the relief program as transparent and open as possible to ensure strict accountability for public wealth.

Read More: Overseas Pakistanis to be made part of ‘coronavirus relief tiger force’

The special assistant said that if anyone was found involved in embezzling funds or indulging into corruption with relief goods and money would face severe consequences in the shape of court cases.

Usman Dar also unveiled that 800,000 youngsters had thus far registered through the citizen’s portal application and other means in the coronavirus relief tiger force.

The adviser on youth affairs said that the volunteer force will be on the ground, working in a short while and would be undertaking great responsibilities in tumultuous times.

Read More: In video message, PM urges health workers to join tiger force to wage ‘jihad’ against…

In light of interest evinced by youth to register themselves for the Corona Relief Tiger Force set up by him, Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the deadline for registration of the volunteer force by five days.

The registration will now continue until April 15. The premier’s recorded message in this regard will be telecast shortly.

Comments

comments