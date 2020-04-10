Overseas Pakistanis to be made part of ‘coronavirus relief tiger force’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Friday announced that overseas Pakistanis will now also be made part of the coronavirus relief tiger force, ARY News reported.

SAPM Bukhari met the focal person on the coronavirus relief volunteer force, Usman Dar in the capital today and confirmed the undertaking.

Stranded Pakistani’s in foreign countries will also be given medical aide and food supplies through the mechanism.

Zulfikar Bukhari on the occasion said that Pakistani natives will be asked to help their country-mates in their hour of need.

The federal government will ensure the supply of necessary food and medical supplies to Pakistanis through the embassies and consulates.

Overseas members of the tiger force will work alongside the well established Pakistani origin residents settled abroad and disseminate relief items to the needy stuck there.

The coronavirus relief tiger force will be tasked with fund collection as well, the members will initiate campaigns and seek donations for the cause from well-known Pakistani origin celebrities abroad and business magnates.

Zulfikar Bukhari also said that the funds generated through these efforts will then be used to disburse essential items to Pakistanis spread out and in need of help across the globe.

The registration process will be mobile and computer application generated, the application is being brought forth by Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis.

Usman Dar chiming in on the initiative said that he is well aware of the troubles and difficulties being faced by overseas Pakistanis and said that a national effort was required to curb the menace of coronavirus pandemic.

Dar also announced the formation of a website being launched from Monday which would allow overseas Pakistanis to donate in Pakistan’s coronavirus relief fund.

