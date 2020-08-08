85pc work on Matiari-Lahore transmission line completed: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that work on 660KV Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project has been completed by 85 percent, ARY News reported.

“The transmission line will evacuate power North-South and resolve one major issue,” he said in a tweet.

Asim Bajwa further added that the scope of this project includes 4000MW evacuation capacity.

Update:660kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC Transmission line Project.will evacuate power North-South,resolve one major issue.Scope;4000MW Evac Capacity, 886KM,1972 Towers.

Cost:USD 1.658 Billion

Work completed:85%-

Direct employment:2,212 #cpec #CPECMakingProgress #pakistanmakingprogress pic.twitter.com/hDp22ybD9p — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 8, 2020

The line is 886 kilometers long and has 1972 towers. The cost of the project is $1.658 billion which has also created over 2,212 direct jobs for locals, he added.

Earlier on June 18, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced that the second phase of CPEC would create job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

