85pc work on Matiari-Lahore transmission line completed: Asim Bajwa

Matiari-Lahore transmission line

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that work on 660KV Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project has been completed by 85 percent, ARY News reported.

“The transmission line will evacuate power North-South and resolve one major issue,” he said in a tweet.

Asim Bajwa further added that the scope of this project includes 4000MW evacuation capacity.

The line is 886 kilometers long and has 1972 towers. The cost of the project is $1.658 billion which has also created over 2,212 direct jobs for locals, he added.

Earlier on June 18, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced that the second phase of CPEC would create job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

