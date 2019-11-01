SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred ten (10) Kashmiris during the last month of October.

According to the data issued by the independent researchers of Kashmir Media Service, of those martyred one youth was killed by the troops in a fake encounter.

Normal life remains disrupted in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region owing to the unprecedented military clampdown and almost total communications blackout, which entered 89th straight day, today.

During the month, fifty seven (57) people were critically injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory. At least sixty seven (67) civilians, mostly youth and political activists, were arrested.

The troops molested, abused or disgraced thirty (30) women after barging into the residential houses and damaged three (3) houses during cordon and search operations in the month.

The occupation authorities also did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, Dastigeer Sahib and other big mosques in Srinagar and other parts of the territory since August 5.

It is also worth mentioning here that around a dozen non-Kashmiris labourers and drivers were killed by Indian secret agencies in the territory during the month.

Meanwhile, unknown persons set ablaze two passenger vehicles one of which belonging to a local BJP leader in Bonigam area of Kulgam district. Indian troops sealed the area and launched a search operation.

UN chief urges India to relax the noose on Kashmir

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his concern over harsh security lock down in occupied Kashmir and urged the India to unlock the situation and fully restore the rights that are currently being denied.

Deputy Spokesman of the UN chief Farhan Haq, said High Commissioner for Human Rights has made it clear, the situation in Kashmir can only be solved with full respect for human rights.

