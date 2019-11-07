Humanity suffers in silence, 95th day since illegal annexation of Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, the people living in the Kashmir Valley continue to observe silent protest against Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the territory by Modi government.

Shops in the valley remain closed most of the day except for few hours in the morning and evening that too for catering the daily needs of the people. Public transport is off the roads while schools and offices continue to give a deserted look.

Read More: Int’l community should play effective role on Kashmir issue: President Alvi

The situation continues to remain far from normal in the Kashmir Valley as well as Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions on the 95th day, today. Apart from heavy presence of Indian troops, restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced in the territory.

Internet across all platforms and prepaid mobile services are still totally snapped in the Valley and Muslim areas of Jammu region. Although landline phones and voice calls on postpaid mobile networks have been partially restored but the move has failed to provide any relief to the masses.

Earlier in the day, prominent US daily the New York Times says Indian military siege in Occupied Kashmir has made life a struggle for Kashmiris.

Read More: Pakistani nation stands with Kashmir: Fakhar Imam

In an article, the paper highlighted the miseries of women in the territory during the lockdown.

The paper narrates incidents of harassment of female journalists at the hands of Indian security forces and the sufferings of local women due to lack of medical and transport facilities.

Comments

comments