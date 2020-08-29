ISLAMABAD: The 9th of Muharram is being observed across the country today (Saturday) with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions will be taken out in various parts of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen will throw light on the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions in their majalis.

Elaborate arrangements have been made across the country for security of the mourning processions and majalis.

Special traffic plans have also been issued across the country to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

In a statement, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in Karbala taught a lesson to all and sundry to firmly stand for principles against tyranny and barbarism.

Meanwhile, there is a complete ban on pillion riding in Punjab and Sindh till Ashura to ensure law and order situation.

