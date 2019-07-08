ISLAMABAD: Following the statement of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, the ‘Abbu Bachao’ (save father) movement has flopped, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcast Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

In a tweet on Monday, Awan said the public, with its power of voting, threw looters out of the system.

احتساب عدالت کے معزز جج کا بیان آنے کے بعد ابو بچاؤ مہم فلاپ ہو چکی۔ وزیراعظم عوام بناتے ہیں ۔قوم نے ہی لٹیروں کو اس انجام تک پہنچایا۔ اپنے ووٹ کی طاقت سے لٹیروں کو نظام سے ہی باہر پھینک دیا۔بیگم صفدر اعوان کے شیخ چلی کے خواب دیکھنے پر پابندی نہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 8, 2019

Taking a jibe at Maryam Nawaz, Awan wrote there is no restriction for the wife Safdar Awan on dreaming.

A day earlier, Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail has denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence in a video showed during her press conference.

Read more: Minister says video presented by Maryam Nawaz will go through forensic audit

In a press release issued here from Islamabad, Judge Malik said that video clip was not representative of their conversation. He said the video was not reflective of what he had said to Nasir Butt.

“PML-N, Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe during the trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him”, Malik continued.

If I had to succumb to pressure or threats, I wouldn’t acquit him in one case and convict him in the other, he asserted.

