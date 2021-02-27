Abhinandan Varthaman says he was treated well by Pakistan Army

Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on February 27, 2019, has said that he never felt any difference between Pakistan and India.

“Found Pakistan and India same while coming down via parachute and never felt any difference,” Abhinandan said in his statement surfaced in connection with the 2nd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

After coming down, the Indian pilot said he was not sure where he was. Sustained severe injuries after my MIG-21 was hit by PAF aircraft and was unable to move after falling on the earth, he said.

Soon after realizing that I’m in Pakistan, Abhinandan said he started to ran away after seeing a number of people filled with enthusiasm approaching to catch him, but two Pakistan Army officers came to rescue him and took him to their unit.

“I was given first aid and was treated well at the hospital.”

Abhinandan said he found Pakistan Army as a professional force and a brave one.

On Kashmir’s situation, Abhinandan Varthaman said that what is happening in Kashmir no one is aware and added that we have to think patiently about the situation of Kashmir.

The Indian pilot hoped for peace between both the neighboring countries.

On February 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets had arrested one pilot, named Abhinandan Varthaman, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India.

