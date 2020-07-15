File assets reference against Hamza sooner rather than later, court tells NAB

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday extended judicial remand of the Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz until July 28 in assets beyond means case.

Over the course of the hearing, the court asked a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor to explain as to when the corruption watchdog will file a reference against the PML-N leader in the case.

To this, the prosecutor replied that the reference will be filed once investigation into the case is wrapped up.

Read More: SC adjourns Hamza’s bail petition on lawyer’s request

The court directed the bureau to file the reference at the earliest and adjourned the hearing until July 28.

It must be noted that the NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after Lahore High Court had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

On Feb 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case.

Read More: NAB files fresh inquiries against Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif

Comments

comments