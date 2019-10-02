ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the visiting US Congressmen for a more active US role to help in lifting curfew and resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister was talking to two visiting US Congressmen Jim Himes and Sean Patrick Maloney, who called on him in Islamabad.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Congressmen on the state of play in the bilateral relationship and recent engagements between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump.

The two leaders agreed to intensify the economic and trade relations in order to build a broad-based and enduring partnership.

While appreciating the US president’s sincere offer to mediate and his deep concern on the humanitarian crisis in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister apprised the Congressmen on the gravity of the situation caused by brazen Indian display of force and continued curfew in the territory.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also briefed the US delegation on Pakistan’s constructive role and cooperation with the United States in seeking a political solution to the Afghan conflict.

