Active coronavirus cases soar to 134 in Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT: The coronavirus cases seem to be on the surge in Gilgit Baltistan as number of active cases in the region soared to 134 on Sunday as compared to 123 the previous day, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Gilgit Baltistan health ministry, overall 304 people have recovered from the infection in the federally-administered territory.

“Four people have succumbed to the virus in the region,” said the health ministry as national dashboard data shows 430 coronavirus cases reported from the region.

In April, GB government had announced to begin phase-II of the COVID-19 lockdown when the active cases stood at 56 in the region.

The Adviser to CM GB on Information Shams Mir said that they decided to begin phase-II of the lockdown from Ramazan after successful completion of the phase-I. Giving details of ease in restrictions, he had said all government offices will be functional in the region, however, the schools will remain close.

Read More: Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding Gilgit-Baltistan

“The offices will remain open from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm,” he said adding that businesses pertaining to fruits, dairy farming and others will also remain open. Major shopping centres, hair-dressers and mobile phone shops will remain close in the region, the minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Adviser to GB chief minister on Information Shams Mir had said that Gilgit Baltistan government is eyeing to ease lockdown restrictions in the region after more people recovered from novel coronavirus.

Comments

comments