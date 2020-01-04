Additional Commissioner Karachi’s vehicle collides with truck trailer

MATIARI: Additional Commissioner Centre, Karachi’s vehicle and a truck trailer collided on a busy roadway on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the commissioner remained safe in the accident while the vehicle suffered irreparable damage.

The truck trailer has been confiscated while the driver has been taken under custody, told police officials.

Earlier on December 31, At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries when a car rammed into a roadside parked trailer at Shershah Chowk, Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the victims are said to be friends and residents of Shershah and Urdu Bazar. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

The deceased were identified as Farooq, Iftikhar and Kamran, while injured were Jameel and Sohail.

