Additional contingents of Rangers called in for security of IHC

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said on Wednesday that a letter was sent to the Ministry of Interior for enhancing security measures after a group of lawyers stormed the high court’s building on February 8, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said that the decision was taken to further increase security measures for the IHC building and the interior ministry was sent a letter for the deployment of more contingents of Rangers.

Additional contingents of 2,000 personnel of Rangers have been summoned at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the interior ministry following the request of the high court. The new contingents will arrive in Islamabad from Lahore today, the spokesperson added.

A total of 200 Rangers officials and hundreds of police personnel are currently deployed in the high court’s premises.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers on the premises of district courts in the capital in F-8 Markaz.

An IHC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, had ruled: “The encroachments on any state land and any construction thereon in violation of the Ordinance of 1960 and the rules or regulations made there under are illegal, void and liable to be removed forthwith.”

The court had ordered that in case the playground is not restored by or before March 28, then the federal government and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will restore the playground for public use.

On February 8, the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad had made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

The outrageous lawyers had entered into chamber of IHC chief justice and started vandalising assets. A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had started hurling stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

The outrageous crowd had tortured deputy registrar Chaudhry Shafiq after entering his chamber after breaking the door. Later, they had managed to enter the IHC CJ’s chamber and pushed him out of his chamber.

