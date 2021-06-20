Teenager killed in aerial firing at DI Khan wedding

Dera Ismail Khan: A youth was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding function in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Yark police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DI Khan district.

A bullet hit the teenager, resulting in his death. The body of the boy has been moved to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities.

Police have lodged the case into the death of DI Khan youth, according to the available details.

Last year in December, a 10-year-old girl was killed and two other women injured allegedly after being hit by bullets fired during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sheikhupura.

A group of young men resorted to aerial firing during the wedding ceremony in Wandala Nasir area of Sheikhupura.

As a result, a stray bullet hit the minor, leaving her dead on the spot while two other women also sustained bullet injures. Sources said that the groom’s mother was also among the injured.

