Pakistan allows exit of Afghan nationals wishing to head back through Torkham

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday announced that the Pakistan and Aghanistan governments have come to terms with regards to allowance of Afghan nationals to exit Pakistan amidst coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The ministry said that the step has been taken after a special request was tendered to the government of Pakistan from Afghanistan, the request has been approved under humanitarian grounds.

Read More: Pakistan welcomes formation of negotiation team in Afghanistan: FO

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, the ministry’s spokesperson Dr Aisha Farooqui said that the border shall remain open from April 6 till 9.

The tweet read: “On #Afghanistan’s special request & on humanitarian considerations,we are allowing exit of Afghan nationals, wishing to go back to their country,through Torkham & Chaman border crossings on 6-9 April. We remain in solidarity with our Afghan brethren at this time of global pandemic.”

On #Afghanistan’s special request & on humanitarian considerations,we are allowing exit of 🇦🇫 nationals, wishing to go back to their country,through Torkham & Chaman border crossings on 6-9 April. We remain in solidarity with our Afghan brethren at this time of global pandemic. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 4, 2020

Earlier on March 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to announce the opening of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border to Afghanistan for trucks to crossover to the other side.

Read More: PM Imran Khan orders opening of Chaman-Spin Boldak border to Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan said that despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, coronavirus Pakistan’s resolve to stand by and support the people of Afghanistan in their hour of need.

The tweet read: “Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters. I have given instructions to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border & let trucks crossover into Afghanistan. In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan.”

Comments

comments