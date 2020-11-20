Afghan peace process has entered final phase: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Afghan peace process has entered final phase and negotiations are carried on in Doha as well, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was aiming to strengthen bilateral ties of Pakistan and Afghanistan as Islamabad will continue to assist Kabul for the establishment of peace.

The foreign minister detailed that they held important sittings with the Afghan leadership to discuss enhancing multilateral economic cooperation between both countries. During the visit, Islamabad and Kabul have also held delegation-level dialogues, he added.

Read: Peace in Afghanistan guarantees peace in region: PM Imran Khan

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said Pakistan apprised Afghanistan of its reservations regarding Indian-backed terrorism in the region.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the foreign minister had said Pakistan registered its stance on regional terrorism to Afghanistan with the substance on how India has been sponsoring terror networks. India has been trying to destabilize Pakistan by means of subversive and terrorist activities operated from the contiguous lands.

Read: PM Imran, Afghan president hold one-on-one meeting in Kabul

Both the countries pledged to never allow their lands to be used in and for terrorism activities, Shah said. We have concurred on Shared Vision, FM Qureshi had said while referring to a set of an agreed-upon discourse and understanding on how to eradicate terrorist activities from the region.

“We will share Shared Vision with the media soon,” Qureshi said noting that with this vision, the neighbouring countries will not only further bilateral cooperation but will also end the menace of terrorism. Qureshi had said that President Ashraf Ghani will soon visit Pakistan to continue adding to this mutual pledge.

Comments

comments